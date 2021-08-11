Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 59,648 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $18,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,467,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,231,000 after buying an additional 124,296 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after buying an additional 257,865 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after buying an additional 319,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. Research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

FBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

