Flamingo Price Reaches $0.56 (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Flamingo has a market cap of $84.40 million and $37.99 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00047108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00152466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00156697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,827.51 or 1.00479073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.77 or 0.00857798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

