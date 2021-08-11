FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.800-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.350-$3.550 EPS.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.64.
NYSE:FLT opened at $263.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.21.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.
