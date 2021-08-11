FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.800-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.350-$3.550 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.64.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE:FLT opened at $263.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.