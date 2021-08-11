FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Shares Gap Down to $263.61

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $263.61, but opened at $245.00. FLEETCOR Technologies shares last traded at $243.19, with a volume of 14,586 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLT. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

