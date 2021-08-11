FLO (FLO) Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000500 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.