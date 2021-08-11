Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CFO Sells $1,638,225.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,638,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trevor Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50.

FND traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.18. The stock had a trading volume of 748,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,249. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.71.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 25.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

