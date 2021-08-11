Flow (FLOW) Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, Flow has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $310.90 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $23.39 or 0.00051116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00150318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00160563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,594.37 or 0.99639171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.86 or 0.00869468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars.

