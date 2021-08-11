Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.83

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of -0.71.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.33 million for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 48.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

