Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £172.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a £172.50 ($225.37) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s current price.

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a £193 ($252.16) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from £162.85 ($212.76) to £162.57 ($212.40) in a report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a £117 ($152.86) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £160.66 ($209.90).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £139.05 ($181.67) on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is £130.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 484.04.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.