Flutter Entertainment’s (PDYPY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Flutter Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.

PDYPY traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $71.58 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.34.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

