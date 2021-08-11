Flutter Entertainment’s (PDYPY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PDYPY traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.21. 78,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.32. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $71.58 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.34.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.