Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Flywire stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 401,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,264. Flywire has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.14.

FLYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

