FOAM Market Cap Reaches $15.02 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, FOAM has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a market cap of $15.02 million and $26,416.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00056946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.64 or 0.00900029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00112330 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00042777 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars.

