Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Sells $25,336.80 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $25,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $908.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FORR shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Forrester Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Forrester Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Forrester Research by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 50.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

