Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 7.32 and last traded at 7.51. 41,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 169,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.59.

