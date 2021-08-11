Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fortive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $75.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,988. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.