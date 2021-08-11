Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.93

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and traded as low as $27.83. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares last traded at $28.84, with a volume of 211,227 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -153.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

