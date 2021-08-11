Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 19.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.