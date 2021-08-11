Fractal (FCL) Hits Market Cap of $4.04 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Fractal has a market cap of $4.04 million and $235,283.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

