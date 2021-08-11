Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ) by 3,967.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 6.60% of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUYZ. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF stock opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.26. Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $63.41.

