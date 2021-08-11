Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Buys $4,999,998.30 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,030. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $811,135,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,950,000 after purchasing an additional 140,550 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,811,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after purchasing an additional 109,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,811,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.