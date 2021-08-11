Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Franklin Resources comprises 1.7% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,852,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 654,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $811,135,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,815,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,601,000 after purchasing an additional 507,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 31,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,030. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

