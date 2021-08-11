Freehold Royalties’ (FRU) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

FRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.19.

FRU stock traded up C$0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.70. 1,140,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,345. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,422.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$3.37 and a 1 year high of C$10.56.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

