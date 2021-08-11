Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to C$13.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRHLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 26,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,206. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.48.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.