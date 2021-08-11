Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$13.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRU. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.19.

FRU traded up C$0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.70. 1,140,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,345. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$3.37 and a one year high of C$10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,422.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.28.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

