freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €22.70 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €22.70 ($26.71) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNTN. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.25 ($26.17).

Get freenet alerts:

FNTN stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €20.72 ($24.38). The company had a trading volume of 292,276 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €20.78. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.