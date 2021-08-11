Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €70.56 ($83.01).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of FME stock opened at €68.14 ($80.16) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a fifty-two week high of €77.10 ($90.71).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

