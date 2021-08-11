Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FMS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.10. 6,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,517. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $44.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.2% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

