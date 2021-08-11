Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €52.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €52.40 ($61.65) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.24 ($56.75).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €45.10 ($53.06) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €44.75. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

