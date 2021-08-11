Freshpet, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.79.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $134.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.40. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.69 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,611,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,640,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,446 shares of company stock worth $4,496,015. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

