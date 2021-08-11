fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. fuboTV updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:FUBO traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,420,289. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUBO. Barrington Research dropped their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

