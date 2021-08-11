Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.52%.

Fuel Tech stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. 474,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,296. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 5.90. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $7.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTEK. Zacks Investment Research cut Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Friday, May 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuel Tech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1,444.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Fuel Tech worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

