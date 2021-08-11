Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Announces Earnings Results

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.77%.

Shares of FLL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. 733,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,009. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $301.18 million, a PE ratio of 440.50 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $11.92.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Full House Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.