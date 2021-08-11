Fundamental Research Cuts Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Price Target to $5.72

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from $6.69 to $5.72 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ/NEO: ELYS) – Planning to Enter Canada

Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ/NEO: ELYS) – Planning to Enter Canada” and dated August 4, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on ELYS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $97.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 5.10. Elys Game Technology has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,934,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

