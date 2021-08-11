Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Trading Down 3.6%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) shares fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76). 31,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 298,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.83).

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Funding Circle from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £480.53 million and a PE ratio of -4.33.

In other news, insider Oliver White sold 113,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £171,249.10 ($223,738.05). Also, insider Helen Beck bought 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £14,776 ($19,304.94).

Funding Circle Company Profile (LON:FCH)

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platforms originate small and medium enterprises loans through asset management companies, government-backed entities, public and private funds, individuals, banks, other institutional investors, national entities, and retail investors, as well as provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.