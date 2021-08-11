FunFair (FUN) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00057111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00016237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.50 or 0.00904990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00112268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00043240 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.