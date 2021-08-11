FUNToken Trading Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $223.56 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,799,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

