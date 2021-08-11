Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 351,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Fusion Acquisition worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

FUSE stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. Fusion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

