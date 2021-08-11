Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FUSN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. 15,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $342.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.17. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUSN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

