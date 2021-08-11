FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Plug Power Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11).

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

PLUG stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $6,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $2,749,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $3,527,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 154.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

