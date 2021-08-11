FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ball Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ball in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ball’s FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLL. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

BLL stock opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.27. Ball has a one year low of $73.59 and a one year high of $102.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 27.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 45.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,733,000 after buying an additional 746,159 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

