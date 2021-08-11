FY2021 Earnings Forecast for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Issued By William Blair

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for EVO Payments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.88.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EVOP. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

EVOP opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,324.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $57,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,015.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $50,287.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,857.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,721 shares of company stock valued at $909,828. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

