FY2021 Earnings Forecast for KBC Group NV Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KBC Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now anticipates that the company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.16.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €54.00 ($63.53) to €55.00 ($64.71) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. KBC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $42.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.49.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

