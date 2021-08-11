FY2021 EPS Estimates for Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Daimler in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will earn $14.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s FY2022 earnings at $11.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cheuvreux raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.38. The company has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

