FY2021 EPS Estimates for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Lifted by Analyst

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energizer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 147.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 150.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter valued at $216,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.