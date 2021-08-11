FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Raised by DA Davidson

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fluor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fluor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.
NYSE:FLR opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Fluor has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $25.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
