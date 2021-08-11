FY2021 EPS Estimates for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report released on Sunday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.92. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on POW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.13.

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$41.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35, a current ratio of 126.59 and a quick ratio of 107.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.95 and a twelve month high of C$42.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.65.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.