FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

SSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.66.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$8.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.57 and a 1-year high of C$12.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.94.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

