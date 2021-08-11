FY2021 EPS Estimates for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Surgalign in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.52). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Surgalign’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SRGA. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29. Surgalign has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgalign by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,785,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

