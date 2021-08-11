FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Raised by Analyst

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.20) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.27). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $889.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,047 shares of company stock worth $2,731,538. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

